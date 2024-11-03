Kim Kardashian wears Princess Diana pendant to LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kim Kardashian is once again turning heads by wearing a historical item on a red carpet.

The "Kardashians" star, 44, attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's 13th annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday wearing a cross pendant previously worn by Princess Diana. Kardashian purchased the item, which consists of square-cut amethysts, for $197,453 at auction last year.

The pendant was created in the 1920s, and the late Princess of Wales famously wore it at a charity gala in 1987.

"It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now," a release said at the time.

Kim Kardashian attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2024 in Los Angeles.

"To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the Princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewelry choices, at that particular moment in her life," Kristian Spofforth, head of jewelry at Sotheby's London, also previously said.

Kardashian paired the necklace with a custom white Gucci dress and finished the look with a Tallarico pearl choker and a Bvlgari pearl and diamond necklace, according to a release.

The Skims founder made headlines in 2022 after attending the Met Gala in the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The dress was loaned to her by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which later denied that Kardashian damaged it.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," said Amanda Joiner, Ripley's VP of Publishing and Online Marketing.

Blake Lively and Viola Davis were among the other stars who turned out for Saturday's LACMA Art+Film Gala, which honored artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann and featured a performance from Charli XCX.

