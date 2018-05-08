Kim Kardashian West Pulls a ’90s Supermodel Move at the Met Gala

The entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian West, made a major solo entrance in Versace at this year’s Met Gala.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to make one of the Met Gala’s grandest entrances. The beauty entrepreneur stepped out in her most eye-catching look yet, an inky gilded chainmail frock that she worked on personally with Donatella Versace. This latest look, with its marriage of a sultry silhouette with a high-wattage wrapping, falls well within Kardashian West’s stylistic wheelhouse.

The body-skimming dress featured subtle religious iconography in the form of two crosses on the front—one below her bust and the other just above her left thigh—but also gave the back view added oomph through a criss-cross closure punctuated by an embellished gold cross. The result was nothing short of statuesque—even more so thanks to a pair of strappy gold heels.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet:

