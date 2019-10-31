Kim Kardashian West Transforms into Elle Woods for a Legally Blonde Halloween

Jenna Rennert

Kim Kardashian West is studying to become a real-life lawyer, and today for Halloween she channeled a fellow legal eagle: the platinum-haired sorority leader turned Harvard grad, Elle Woods—complete with a set of french manicured talons and an adorable pup, of course.

It's no news that the Kardashian clan likes a dramatic Halloween moment—who could forget last year's epic portrayal of the white winged Victoria's Secret Angels? But this year, Kardashian went the extra mile with a video mimicking Elle Woods’ university application video from Legally Blonde. "Oh, hi! I'm Elle Woods," says a fuchsia bikini-clad Kardashian West from a California hot tub, "and for my admissions essay, I'm going to tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer." Continuing the speech that Reese Witherspoon delivered in the 2001 hit, Kardashian moves through a series of scenes copying the actress's exact moves, all while wearing a hot pink lipstick and set of long, layered honey extensions.

Should you be in need of a little last minute inspiration, consider grabbing a wig and a set of press on tips for a night that's officially Kardashian-approved.

