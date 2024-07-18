Kim Kardashian Worries She's 'Turning into a Full Robot' with 'No Emotion' After Surviving 2016 Paris Robbery

Noting how her therapist said she will "always choose calm" because it saved her life in the robbery, Kim questioned if she's "let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness"

Craig Barritt/Getty Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is seeking answers to how her mental health has been affected by her previous trauma.

While opening up to her sister Khloé Kardashian about going to therapy on the July 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 43, shared that she's had breakthrough moments with her mental health, and got deep about how the 2016 Paris robbery she was involved in left deep scars on her psyche.

"[My therapist] was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" she recalled. "So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

Related: Kim Kardashian Is Grateful Paris Robbery Happened to Her Because 'It Would F---' Her Sisters 'Up for Life'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Kim Kardashian

After listening to her story, Khloé, 40, suggested that the Paris robbery could be the trauma behind her tendency to remain calm.

"You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic," she explained, recalling how Kim would freak out over small things like someone touching her clothes. "You became calm."

"You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s," Khloé continued. "You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed, because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

"That's when it started. It doesn't take a f---ing detective to figure that one out," she added.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Khloé Kardashian (left) and Kim Kardashian

Related: Kris Jenner Says Their Reality Show Was 'Therapeutic' for Kim Kardashian West After Paris Robbery

In a private conversation with cameras, Kim reflected on the events of her robbery and how the traumatic incident has affected her today.

"I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm and you'll live.' And I did that," she said.

"[It] served me well at that time, and I think it saved my life," she pondered. "But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."

On Oct. 3, 2016, the SKIMS mogul was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.

Pierre Suu/Getty Kim Kardashian

Related: Kim Kardashian West's Paris Heist: Everything to Know

Kim opened up about the ordeal for the first time in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," she told her sisters in the episode. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'" she continued. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm f-----. There's no way out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.