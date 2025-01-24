Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West, 11, Raps in Japanese on FKA twigs' New Album “Eusexua”

North features on the track 'Childlike Things' on twigs' latest release, which dropped on Friday, Jan. 24

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has teamed up with FKA twigs for a brand new track.

At midnight on Friday, Jan. 24, twigs, 37, dropped her third studio album Eusexua, and one of the songs — titled "Childlike Things" — features 11-year-old North, who raps a couple of verses in Japanese.

Proud parent Kim, 44, made sure to tease the release on her Instagram Stories, sharing a grab of the song and writing, "@fkatwigs ft NORTH out now!"

North also rapped in Japanese on the song "Bomb" from her dad Kanye West's Vultures 2 album, which was released in August 2024.

Ye then dropped a music video for the track hours before Thanksgiving in November, featuring North and his other daughter Chicago, 7, racing through the desert in a Tesla Cybertruck while other futuristic vehicles driven by furry monsters tried to keep up.

West and his ex-wife Kardashian also share sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, together.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shares post about FKA twigs and North West's track 'Childlike Things'

North is also working on her own debut album, titled Elementary School Dropout, which is a nod to her dad's 2004 release The College Dropout.

The pre-teen announced the news while attending a Vultures 2 listening party in March 2024, according to Forbes.

Jordan Peck/Getty FKA twigs

As she stood on stage in Phoenix, North — who also previously appeared in the music video for her dad and Ty Dolla $ign's 2024 song "Talking / Once Again" — said, "I've been working on an album..." as the crowd cheered.

North has been working with her father on her upcoming release, with the "Stronger" rapper sharing multiple posts showing the pair in the studio as he reemerged on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 20.

"This little girl made me love music again 🥲," Ye wrote alongside one black-and-white photo of North sitting in a chair at the studio, wearing a striped sweatshirt, jorts and fur boots with a keyboard in the background.

"She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," he added, seemingly referring to his own album in the works, Bully.



