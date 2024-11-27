Kim Leadbeater defends assisted dying Bill in face of efforts to stop it

Aine Fox, PA Social Affairs Correspondent
·5 min read

The MP behind the assisted dying Bill has insisted it is taking “absolutely the right route” through Parliament after it was criticised as an “utterly inadequate” way to deal with the controversial issue.

Kim Leadbeater defended the level of scrutiny her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will get after a group of MPs mounted a bid to halt the plans going through the Commons.

The Bill is due to have a five-hour debate on Friday – the first such debate in the Commons on the issue in almost a decade – with a vote expected at the end on whether it should pass through to be scrutinised by a committee.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that former prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Baroness Theresa May all oppose the Bill.

Lord David Cameron has meanwhile reversed his previous opposition to moves to legalise assisted dying, and said he would back the legislation.

None of them will have a vote on Friday, but Baroness May and Lord Cameron would if the Bill reached the Lords.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown last week voiced his opposition to the legislation, insisting the focus should be on better end-of-life care.

Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and has been a high-profile supporter of the campaign to legalise assisted dying, has called on “as many MPs as possible” to attend the debate.

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen is a high-profile supporter of the campaign to legalise assisted dying (Yui Mok/PA)

In a letter, released through pro-change campaign group Dignity in Dying, she urged MPs to be in the Commons to “listen to the arguments for and against, and make up your own minds, according to your own conscience”.

The broadcaster and Childline founder described it as a “vital life and death issue”.

An amendment revealed on Tuesday, backed by six cross-party MPs, raised concerns about the level of debate and scrutiny before any vote on Friday, and called for an “independent assessment” of the provision of palliative care.

The amendment would “decline” to give a second reading to the Bill but whether or not it is voted on would depend on whether it is selected by the Speaker.

Ms Leadbeater said the development was “disappointing”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The route of the private members’ bill is absolutely the right route for taking this legislation through. That means that there can be a free vote by all MPs. It is not a Government Bill.

“The Government has a neutral position on this and, sadly, the amendment that a handful of MPs have put forward is disappointing in that the public clearly want this debate to take place, and I think we’ve got responsibilities as parliamentarians to make sure that that debate does take place.”

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson, who is backing the amendment, told the PA news agency that she is “concerned about the process or lack thereof” over what could be a “monumental change in legislation”.

Ms Leadbeater said the debate on assisted dying generally “has been going on for decades”, and she believes “this Bill will receive more scrutiny and more discussion and more debate, probably, than any piece of legislation”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has so far not revealed which way she will vote, indicating she will be studying the proposed legislation before making “a big decision”, said she believes there is enough time for parliamentary scrutiny of the Bill.

Baroness Theresa May
Baroness Theresa May is opposed to the Bill and would have a vote if it passed through to the Lords (Hannah McKay/PA)

She told broadcasters: “I do think the time allowed is consistent with ordinary Government legislation and certainly with private members’ bills.”

Ms Leadbeater said the role of High Court judges in any assisted dying process under her Bill is “really, really important” and not a rubber-stamping exercise.

This followed comments from a former Lord Chief Justice, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, who said this week that “no-one has grappled with the detail” of the impact that assisted dying legislation could have on the court system.

Ms Leadbeater said while it would be a new area of work for judges, they are “used to making these difficult and complex decisions and being part of this process”, citing current procedures around decisions on turning off life support machines for terminally ill people.

She also described the term “assisted suicide”, used by some campaigners opposed to a change in the law, as “quite offensive to some people”.

She added: “This is not people who want to end their lives, it’s people who are dying. And we have to think about that, and that’s why it’s about ‘assisted dying’.”

The Bill, which covers England and Wales only, proposes terminally ill adults with less than six months to live who have a settled wish to die should be able to do so with the approval of two doctors and a High Court judge.

Opposition campaigners have expressed concerns around possible coercion and vulnerable people feeling pressured to take their own lives, and urged a focus on improving palliative care.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that the Government will invest in end-of-life care no matter which way the vote goes.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “Obviously, this is a very important vote on Friday, but whichever way that vote goes, we must invest properly in care across our health service, and that’s why, in addition to putting the NHS back on its feet, we’re putting forward a 10-year plan to make sure the NHS can give the care that everybody would expect across the spectrum, including end-of-life care.”

Latest Stories

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Elon Musk Gives Epic Side-Eye as Trump Asks If Booster Can Be Reused After Crashing in Massive Fireball

    A cringe-worthy video uploaded by the incoming president’s granddaughter shows Donald Trump sending rocket man Elon Musk into an awkward spiral when he asks him if his rocket booster can be reused—after it crashed into the sea in a fireball. The president-elect’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, released behind-the-scenes footage of last week’s Texas SpaceX launch, but may have made her granddad look a bit silly after showing a snippet of his conversation with an exasperated Musk. Trump had joined his

  • Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1

    The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.

  • Trump Finally Signs Transition Docs But Shuns Major Details

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB

  • Your protein needs change as you get older. Here’s how much you should be eating at every age

    People seem obsessed with protein nowadays, but certain age groups need to focus on it more than others.

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Elon Musk's father suggests having babies should be more like breeding horses

    The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.

  • Poland Signals Breakthrough in Feud With Ukraine That Put EU Ambitions at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough

  • Sharon Stone Trashes ‘Uneducated’ Americans Over Trump Win

    Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.

  • Singh calls on Liberals to table separate GST break legislation, wants cheques sent to more people

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he "expects" the Liberals will split their promised multi-billion-dollar affordability package into two bills to guarantee Canadians a GST holiday next month — as he and other opposition leaders push the government to increase the number of Canadians who are eligible for planned $250 rebate cheques.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week announced a multi-billion dollar affordability package aimed at alleviating cost-of-living pressures. The first element is a propo

  • Singh calls on Ottawa to extend $250 rebate to cover seniors, vulnerable Canadians

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in

  • CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent

    Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump ‘Border Czar’ Pledges to Throw Denver Mayor in Jail if His City Resists Mass Deportations

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b

  • Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease And Desist Order

    The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.

  • Donald Trump responds to Jack Smith's move to dismiss felony cases

    President-elect Donald Trump responded Monday to special counsel Jack Smith's move to dismiss the two felony cases against him. "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought," Trump wrote on his social media platform. Vice President-elect JD Vance said Trump could have "spent the rest of his life in prison" had the outcome of the 2024 race been different.

  • US bombers intercepted by Russian jets near Kaliningrad on Monday

    Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers of the United States were intercepted by two Russian SU-27 fighter jets near Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday. The U.S. bombers were in the Baltic Sea region to train together with their NATO ally Finland, which shares a 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia, amid escalating tensions stemming from Western backing for Ukraine to counter Russia's invasion.