Kim Woodburn accuses Gino D’Acampo of ‘vile’ behaviour on I’m a Celebrity

Kim Woodburn has called Gino D’Acampo “a horrible, vile man” while accusing him of inappropriate behaviour on I’m a Celebrity.

D’Acampo has found himself at the centre of a firestorm after ITV News reported dozens of allegations against the TV chef, describing “unacceptable”, “distressing” and “horrendous” behaviour over a 12-year period. He has strongly denied all wrongdoing.

The latest star to wade in on the subject is How Clean is Your House star Woodburn, who appeared alongside D’Acampo on ITV series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2009.

Woodburn, who finished in second place behind winner D’Acampo, claimed she was left feeling uncomfortable by her campmate’s alleged repeated reference to his penis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He used to stand over a log and stroke his privates over his shorts,” she told The Sun. “He’d talk to his penis saying, ‘I know you haven’t had any sex, but when you get out of here, you will get so much.’”

Woodburn continued: “He would say his privates were being deprived and neglected, and his wife would give him a good seeing to when he got home. We would all just turn away.

“It made me uncomfortable because it was vile and crude. It’s not appropriate to do that in front of women.”

She also accused ITV bosses of giving him a “good edit”, which led to his win – claiming that he actually treated the filming crew “like garbage” after he bent the rules during one of the show’s Bushtucker Trials.

“His language to the crew was disgusting. He cheated, called this producer a ‘f***ing bastard’ and ‘c***’, then refused to leave the set,” she alleged, calling him “a full-of-himself little pig”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: “We had to stop filming while two men took him by the arm and forced him off the set back to the camp. They should have thrown him off the show. Ghastly it was.”

The Independent has contacted D’Acampo for comment.

Gino D’Acampo and Kim Woodburn appeared on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2009 (ITV/Shutterstock)

The chef, who has been dropped by ITV, has denied claims that he made sexualised comments and gestures to female employees behind the scenes of his popular programmes.

He said earlier this week: “I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

“Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

“I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting.”