Kimberly Guilfoyle named ambassador to Greece - the latest in Trump relatives to get key job

President-elect Donald Trump selected Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son’s fiance and a former Fox News host, to be the next ambassador to Greece on Tuesday.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad,” Trump wrote in his announcement on Truth Social.

Guilfoyle, 55, is a lawyer who briefly served as a prosecutor in California before turning to a career in television. She spent 12 years at Fox News before transitioning to assisting Republican political goals.

Guilfoyle has assisted Trump on all three of his presidential campaigns (Getty Images)

Since 2016, Guilfoyle has become a devoted Trump ally, campaigning for Trump during his 2020 and 2024 presidential elections across the country. She may be most well known for giving an unnecessarily loud speech during the 2020 Republican National Convention or speaking at the infamous Stop the Steal Rally on January 6, 2021.

Guilfoyle has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020. However, unconfirmed media reports claimed the two have since split.

She is divorced from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” Trump said in his statement.

Guilfoyle said in a statement on X that was “honored” to accept the nomination and championed the “democratic values born in Greece.”

“It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad. As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.” She wrote.

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.



President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

The nomination will require Senate approval.

Trump is known to give his family members and close friends positions within his administration. During his first term, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were made advisers.

The president-elect recently tapped Charles Kusher, the father of Jared Kusher, to serve as ambassador to France. Trump also pardoned Kusher during his first term.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…