Kimberly Guilfoyle returns to RNC - and brings back her yelling voice - to praise Trump and America’s future

Kimberly Guilfoyle was mocked mercilessly following her 2024 speech at the Republican National Convention, with social media users noting that she was “yelling again” during her “unhinged” address.

The former Fox News personality and fianceé of Donald Trump Jr, took to the stage on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and delivered exuberant and high-decibel praise of the former president.

People were quick to reminisce about Guilfoyle’s speech at the 2020 RNC, which concluded with a defiant shout of “the best is yet to come” to an empty theater. Though she did not use the now-infamous line again on Wednesday – her soon-to-be husband did.

But critics pounced on Guilfoyle’s unique delivery style once again nonetheless.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling again. It’s very strange,” wrote one user, with another adding “Kimberly Guilfoyle with another unhinged convention banger LMAO.”

“I really don’t like Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speaking style. Just speak normally, don’t yell every statement to show emphasis or passion, it’s not needed, there’s no up and down to her cadence at all. Don Jr can kinda do that, but not her,” wrote another.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was mocked mercilessly after delivering another high-decibel speech at the 2024 RNC (Getty Images)

Some speculated, somewhat sarcastically, over the reasons for her odd delivery. “I have a theory that Kimberly Guilfoyle placed a hex or spell on the entirety of the country and simply distracted us with her incredibly loud voice projection,” one user wrote.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle is surrounded by people who really don’t care about her embarrassing herself,” another added.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling again. It's very strange. She did the same thing when she spoke at the 2020 convention. — George Szamuely (@GeorgeSzamuely) July 18, 2024

The substance of Guilfoyle’s speech – where she largely blasted Joe Biden – was, at times, somewhat drowned out by the sheer volume of her words.

“I know personally what every American has now seen with their own eyes! I know the measure of the man that stands before us, Donald Trump will never stop fighting for you. Join me in voting for Donald J Trump, our president!” she bellowed.

Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming into the convention mic every chance gets: pic.twitter.com/J4Gj01KcI5 — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) July 18, 2024

“America's future is in our hands! America's destiny is in our control, and America's prosperity is in our hearts and souls! America, this is your moment. Will you stand for President Trump?!”

Reaching fever pitch, she added: “Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of liberty and freedom and the American dream, this is our chance to make America great again! God bless you, God bless President Trump, and may God bless America!”

I have a theory that Kimberly Guilfoyle placed a hex or spell on the entirety of the country and simply distracted us with her incredibly loud voice projection. — Will Rainbolt (@willajrainbolt) July 18, 2024

As with her convention appearance in 2020, the internet was soon flooded with online memes, including some that compared her performance to Meryl Streep’s blood-curdling scream in Big Little Lies.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming into the convention mic every chance gets,” the user wrote.