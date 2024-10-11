Kimmel Defends Whoopi Goldberg From Donald Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Insults

In the aftermath of Kamala Harris’ interview with The View Tuesday, Donald Trump trash-talked the show at a recent rally. He called the all-female cast “dumb,” but particularly focused on Whoopi Goldberg, who he described as “demented.” In his monologue Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel played a rally clip of Trump telling an unflattering story about Goldberg:

“I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this stuff,” Trump said at the rally in Pennsylvania this week. “Her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was, like, the F word... I was with a group of people, sort of nice people, and we had to leave. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Half the place left.”

“Yeah, just like one of your rallies,” Kimmel replied.

“And he was probably waiting outside Whoopi’s dressing room to tell her how great she was after the show,” Kimmel continued. “But the language thing, that I understand. Because say what you want about Donald Trump; this is a man who does not tolerate profanity or inappropriate language of any kind.”

He played a montage of Trump cursing in public, with the clips spanning several decades.

“That’s right: the guy with the porn star is offended by the language,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also noted how Trump is planning to host rallies in states like New York, California, Illinois and Colorado. Or as Kimmel put it, “Places where he’s losing by a margin wider than his pants.”

Kimmel said it was odd that Trump would choose to seemingly ignore crucial swing states in the final stretch of the race, but he speculated that perhaps Trump is like the fabled King Midas, whose power to turn everything into gold became more of a curse than a blessing.

“The magic narcissist reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, and now that he has, he’s up there alone, he can’t break the spell,” Kimmel said. “He can’t admit what he really is, which is a sad, elderly con-man farting on stage… So now he’s sabotaging himself. He’s saying immigrants eat dogs, he’ll be a dictator on day one… He’s campaigning in states he has no hope in winning.”

“Does he believe he can turn those states into gold? Maybe, but I think it’s more likely that deep down, he knows the only way to reverse this curse is to lose the election,” said Kimmel.

He concluded, “So let’s help this poor man do that. Let’s help our golden king break the spell and go on with his MAGA-nificent life.”

