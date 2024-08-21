'Kimmel' Guest Host RuPaul Trolls Trump With Totally Bonkers Supercut Video

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host RuPaul mockingly agreed with Donald Trump on Tuesday after the former president insisted he’s not “weird.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ― who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate ― has used the word frequently to describe Trump, and the former president fired back on Monday.

“We’re extremely normal people... he’s weird,” Trump said. “Did you ever see him go on the stage and go like crazy?”

“I never thought I’d say this, but Donald Trump is right,” RuPaul said. “Our elected officials should not be going crazy on stage, it’s just so unbecoming of a politician.”

That led directly to a supercut video of some of Trump’s most bizarre moments on stage, complete with the former president making strange noises and using wild hand gestures.

Check it out in the Tuesday night monologue: