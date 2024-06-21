Kimmel Notes the ‘Saddest Part’ of George Santos on OnlyFans: ‘Only Person Who’s Actually Gonna Subscribe… Is Me’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel returned to a subject he hasn’t mentioned in a while during his monologue on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”: Disgraced former congressional representative George Santos.

Santos is in the news again because, as Kimmel put it, of “his newest money-making scheme,” an OnlyFans profile, which as Kimmel noted is only a few months “after crapping out on Cameo.”

“He posted ‘The moment you’ve all been waiting for! Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on. See ya all there!’,” Kimmel explained during his monologue.

“Finally, we will get full behind the scenes access to everything he’s working on… which is nothing,” Kimmel continued. “George said he wouldn’t be doing ‘anything sexual whatsoever’ on his OnlyFans, but you can see it all for only $29.99 a month.”

And, Kimmel added, the “saddest part is, [the] only person who’s gonna actually subscribe to this is me.”

How Santos will react if Kimmel really does subscribe is unknown, but previously, the ex-congressman sued Kimmel after the ABC host pranked him several times on Cameo.

“We wrote some absolutely ridiculous messages for him to read. We gave them a credit card number and sure enough, he recorded the messages and sent it back to us and now he’s suing. He says we deceived him under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos, only to then broadcast these on national television. And if there’s one thing George Santos will not stand for it’s using a fake name under false pretenses,” Kimmel joked back in February when the lawsuit was filed.

Watch all of Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue at the top of the page now.

