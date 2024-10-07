Kind police officer frees deer trapped in soccer goal net
A police officer in Annapolis, Maryland, found a trapped deer with its antlers caught in a soccer goal in a park. But the officer came prepared for a rescue.
A police officer in Annapolis, Maryland, found a trapped deer with its antlers caught in a soccer goal in a park. But the officer came prepared for a rescue.
MONTREAL — The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge to the construction of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area, allowing the project to proceed.
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do
Buttigieg confirmed on MSNBC that he and Musk had a chat on the phone after a tense X exchange.
The girl says she wanted to punch and slap a teacher but "never wished anyone to be dead".
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
Hoyt Webb, 36, of Idaho, said he was filming "the homeless epidemic" when he shot an unarmed homeless man in June, authorities say
While a Pakistani man living in the Toronto area was allegedly planning a mass murder of Jews in New York, he was also seeking refugee status in Canada, according to an immigration consultant.
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
An Army contractor got his girlfriend hired for a "no-show job." They then took vacations together using government funds, federal prosecutors say.
A 95-year-old man has been charged after a Guelph woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a parking lot in Guelph.On the afternoon of Sept. 26, police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street N., when it hit two people who were walking across the parking lot to enter the store.The woman, 72, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 74, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injurie
Pamela Bozanich, who prosecuted the Menendez brothers’ first trial in 1993, open up about the sensational case in the Netflix documentary 'The Menendez Brothers,' which streams beginning Oct. 7
Two additional arrests have been made in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. A 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested Monday on charges of felony second-degree gang assault and felony assault injuring a victim 65 years old or older, according to the New York Police Department. The suspects were identified as Trevor Nurse and Diamond Minter, both New York Housing Authority workers, according to the NYPD.
Cpl. Jolene Garland told reporters Monday that the three first-degree murder charges laid in a death in Bay Roberts are not connected to organized crime. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)RCMP in eastern Newfoundland have arrested and charged three people in connection with a homicide in Bay Roberts, in which a body was found in a pickup truck that had been set on fire.RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jolene Garland said that Matthew Kavanagh, 41, Terry Cole, 34, and Stephanie Noftall, 28, have been each charged with
Nottingham Forest are down to ten men away to Chelsea in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge after a truly bizarre James Ward-Prowse red card.The England international will surely have n...
A Toronto police officer has been given a temporary demotion for her role in the arrest of a Black university student who was stopped, Tasered and kneed in the neck in what turned out to be a case of "mistaken identity," according to police disciplinary documents.Sgt. Rachel Saliba will be demoted for eight months from sergeant to police constable first class, after which she can be reinstated at her previous rank, Insp. Suzanne Redman wrote in a decision posted online Monday.Saliba must seek tr
An ambush in a Saskatoon apartment two years ago went violently and fatally sideways when two men burst out of a bedroom with zip ties and duct tape.They both had guns. But so did Brandon Baxandall, 29, whom they had lured to the apartment on the pretext of paying off a debt.Details of what happened on May 19, 2022, at 710 Melrose Ave. are contained in an agreed statement of facts that had been subject to a court-ordered publication ban recently lifted by Court of King's Bench Justice Mona Dovel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Essex, Ont. over the weekend.The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene."A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on the roadway," police said in a statement.It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 8 near Britton Road.No word if any charges will be laid.OPP say their investigation remains ongoing and they're urging people who may have witnessed it to contact them as soon as possible. (Kerri Breen/CBC)OP
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to hold internal discussions over possible moves to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, having missed out to Manchester United for the signing of Le...