Kindergym: Inside the world of competitive child weightlifting

It's 7 p.m. at the CrossFit Hubtown gym in Truro, N.S., and amid blaring music, Wesley Taylor is getting ready to work on his lifting technique.

"Chest up, knees bent," instructs Amanda Thompson, his lift coach. "Now, jump."

He does, lifting the steel barbell above his head.

"Good. Let's just try that one more time."

Taylor does another set and will get a few more lifts in before the night is over. He knows he's still got lots of room for improvement, but — even though he's only been weightlifting for about four years — he's pretty sure he's going to do it for the rest of his life.

Taylor is 10 years old.

Taylor trains in a discipline of weightlifting primarily consisting of the two official Olympic lifts: the clean and jerk, and the snatch.

Today, he's largely working without weights — focusing on technique with unweighted bars and light, youth-specific training equipment — but that's not how his days always go.

Taylor competed at the East Coast Games in Saint John, N.B., last month and was one of four entrants either still in middle school or who had only just graduated.

"For my snatch I lifted, I think it was 24 kilograms," Taylor said of his performance, then stopped himself, laughing. "No, that was my clean and jerk."

Taylor is a competitive child weightlifter and part of a growing trend. Though he and his teammate Maddy Webber, 14, are the only two to compete out of their gym, they're among many others across Canada and the U.S.

In the 2018-19 season, Canada had at least 63 Olympic-style weightlifters registered for competition between the ages of seven and 13, while the U.S. Weightlifting National Youth Championships had 437 competing in the same age range.

There are no official lower limits for age in the two countries. That's contributed to competitive weightlifting's increasing popularity as a youth sport, running counter to decades of warnings against children and adolescents lifting weights.

