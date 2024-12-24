It's Kindertime Toy Drive brings holiday cheer to Kennedy Krieger Institute
As the holidays approach, officials are ensuring that everyone gets a dose of the holiday spirit. First responders from Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Annapolis, and more brought excitement and joy to children, including those at Kennedy Krieger Institute, through the 26th annual It’s Kindertime Toy Drive and Parade. Firetrucks, flashing lights, and holiday cheer filled the air outside the Institute, creating a magical moment for children who have spent months away from home for medical treatment.