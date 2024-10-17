Kindly Dog Walker Rescues Coyote Found on Death's Door

A compassionate woman out walking her dog found an immobile coyote infested with bugs on a roadside in Louisiana, and drove the animal 90 minutes to the care of a wildlife rehab specialist to save its life.

Tisha Raiford, who runs a rehabilitation center for injured wildlife in Hammond, about 40 miles northwest of New Orleans, told Storyful that the coyote, now named Zelda, “was extremely dehydrated and emaciated” when the “kindest lady” dropped the animal off.

“We were not sure she would survive the night,” Raiford said.

Raiford has been posting updates on Zelda’s recovery on TikTok since the coyote was found on September 16.

About a month after Zelda’s arrival, Raiford wrote that the animal was “moved to an outside enclosure. She will still be monitored 24/7, and I will go day by day with her. Her journey has been incredible in 4 weeks,” the October 15 post read. “This is such a big milestone for her today.”

In other videos, Raiford commented that the coyote “isn’t friendly,” and her goal was to be able to release Zelda back to the wild. Credit: Tisha Raiford / Geaux Wild Rehab via Storyful