The kindness of strangers: stolen bike returned to owner

Don Martel's travel companion held him ride across Canada twice, raising money for the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Seven weeks ago, his Surly bicycle was stolen.

But Saturday morning, he received a call from Windsor police. A man had come into the station, saying he may have Martel's bike. Officers gave him the phone number and Martel gave him a call. They met up in Windsor and he did indeed have his $2,700 bike.

"I was shocked," he said. "It was miraculous. I couldn't believe it."

According to Martel, the man had bought the bike for $60 in Chatham. When he took it home, the buyer's brother said it's the "hottest bike in the city" and suggested he toss it in the river.

"Instead, he did the right thing and went to the Windsor police," said Martel.

Martel made sure to thank him for returning his bike, rewarding him with a "little more" than $120. The person who bought the bike noticed the unique handlebars and figured it was Martel's. Photos of the bike had been circulating online.

This isn't the first time Martel has had a bike stolen. His insurance covered the costs of the first stolen bike, but the second one wasn't covered. Martel said he is going to add more locks to his bike and soon equip it with a GPS.

"The person who took it had no idea what they were taking. It doesn't look like that much of an expensive bike and he certainly didn't know the history behind it," he said.

Martel plans to cycle around the world with his newly-christened bicycle, Miracle.

"I know from cycling north to south and west to east, anything is possible."