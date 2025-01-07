'King of Baltimore 11' teases rematch between longtime friends
Baltimore dance competition continues to showcase city's top talent, while creating opportunities for youth
Lauren Kyle took to her Instagram to make a worthwhile announcement.
Taylor Swift spent much of 2024 on the road, but her leisure time looked just as epic as her Eras Tour set
LaPaglia, accompanied by her 'BBFs' podcast co-host Josh Richards, turned heads in a plunging gown for her first major carpet moment singer her breakup from Bryan
Jenner's revealing gown is from Atelier Versace's spring 1999 collection
The pop star's look was a bold way to embrace the evening's black tie dress code.
"This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me," the "Last Showgirl" actress recalled.
It's the pair's first formal sighting together since 2013.
The von Trapp Family Singers performed across the globe until their final performance in 1955
The Calvin Klein model was a picture of preppy elegance - see more
The pair, who have reportedly dating since 2021, announced their engagement on Friday, Jan. 3
Hugh Grant, 64, flashed a smile as he held hands with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, after losing top Golden Globes award….
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be delighted with this good news about their massive family mansion in Montecito with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
A cause of death for writer and director Jeff Baena, whose credits include “Life After Beth” and “The Little Hours,” has been determined.
The actress' husband died by suicide on Friday, Jan. 3 at age 47
Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the 2003 Jack Black film, shared a video from the wedding on TikTok.
Chalamet is nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama for 'A Complete Unknown'
The event marked Thornton's seventh Golden Globe nomination.
YouTube bravely decided to leave the comments feature enabled when they posted the trailer for Meghan Markle’s new show. And while one might say it’s unfair to judge an eight-episode show on the basis of a 110-second trailer, the plebs of YouTube clearly have no such qualms. The trailer racked up over 27,000 comments in its first 72 hours, with some of the musings becoming a mini-viral sensation in their own right. The high numbers may be partly down to the fact that Meghan has disabled comments
Princess Charlotte wore a £1,500 necklace to church on Christmas Day 2024 and the dainty chain came from the Aya Gemfields collaboration, which was designed by Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend.
McCarthy wore a custom Christian Siriano hot pink jumpsuit with a multitiered ruffled cloak