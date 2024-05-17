King Charles Announces First Overseas Trip Since Revealing Cancer Diagnosis — Find Out Where He's Heading

The monarch will travel to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings next month

King Charles is gearing up for another return to normalcy amid his cancer treatment.

The British monarch, 75, will travel to Normandy, France, on June 6 with Queen Camilla for the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The trip will mark the King's first time heading abroad since revealing his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5. After publicly sharing his health news, King Charles stepped back from public-facing royal duties for several months as he underwent treatment but continued to work behind the scenes and hold small audiences. He was also spotted attending church on many weekends and even greeted well-wishers after attending a mass on Easter Sunday.

The sovereign officially returned to outings on April 30, when he and Queen Camilla visited a cancer hospital in London. His wife, 76, commented the following day that King Charles was "really thrilled to be out."

In recent weeks, the King has kept a busy schedule as he continues his treatment, from a solo outing meeting staff and families of the Royal School of Military Engineering to appointing his heir Prince William to a military position.

Queen Camilla gave a quick update on her husband's health during a garden party on May 16, telling guests the King was "getting better," before adding, "Well, he would if he behaved himself," according to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah.

Although she didn't elaborate, Queen Camilla and other royal family members previously commented that King Charles was disappointed to slow down on duties amid his cancer treatment. The monarch's nephew Peter Phillips said on Sky News Australia's The Royal Report in March that King Charles was "frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

“He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?' " Peter said of his uncle. “So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality."

A royal source told PEOPLE in March, "One thing that has been wholly undiminished is his appetite for work."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Easter church on March 31, 2024

The palace announced on May 17 that the British royal family will make a series of outings related to the D-Day anniversary. On June 5, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by Prince William at the U.K.'s national commemorative event in Portsmouth.

The Prince of Wales, 41, will also step out on June 6 for two events: the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, hosted by the Government of Canada, and the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, joining over 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world in marking the historic anniversary.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are also scheduled to attend related events over the two days.



Read the original article on People.