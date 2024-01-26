King Charles arrives at London hospital with Queen Camilla for prostate treatment

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following last year's coronation (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Archive)

King Charles was spotted on Friday arriving at the London Clinic where he is due to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch, 75, arrived with Queen Camilla at the private hospital, where his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, is thought to also be having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, and he is expected to stay for two nights, the Sun's Matt Wilkinson said.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles would need a procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.

The Queen said ahead of the treatment that Charles was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work" with his public engagements postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.

Usually the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matter, but Charles was keen to share details of his condition to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have a medical check.

The NHS said there had been a 1,000% increase in visits to its webpage giving advice on prostate enlargement since his diagnosis was revealed.

His treatment is one of a series of health blows for the royals in the last week.

Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, is still recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

Meanwhile, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew, said on Monday she was in shock after being diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer.

More follows...