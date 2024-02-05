King Charles being treated for cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

King Charles is being treated for a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The shock news comes a week after the king was discharged from a private London hospital after a scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The statement released by the Palace at 6pm on Monday said: "During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who areaffected by cancer."

The King spent three nights undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic before being discharged last Monday.

The palace released a new image of King Charles following his cancer diagnosis (PA)

The King, 75, returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning and the palace says he has commenced treatment as an outpatient.

He was seen on Sunday attending a church service in his first public outing since receiving treatment.

The monarch waved to the cameras as he attended the service with Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with the King about his diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Harry said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Labout leader Sir Kier Starmer wrote on X: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill wished the King a full and speedy recovery.

“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment, and a full and speedy recovery,” she posted on X.

Mark Drakeford , the First Minister of Wales, has wished the King a “full and swift recovery” following his cancer diagnosis.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I’m saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges.

“My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.

“I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery. Gwellhad buan.”

Although he will pause his public events, the King will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.

There is a constitutional mechanism for when the head of state is unable to carry out official duties - in that circumstance "counsellors of state" can be appointed to stand in for the monarch.

At present that includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew no longer to be called on as non-working royals.

Prince William had also temporarily withdrawn from public engagements while he helped his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as she recovered from "abdominal surgery".