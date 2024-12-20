King Charles ‘to continue his cancer treatment into next year’

The King’s cancer treatment will continue into the New Year after almost a year’s battle with the disease, according to reports.

Palace sources said “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year”, according to Sky News.

The source added there is a sense of optimism, which can be seen in the King’s desire to keep up a busy schedule of public engagements, including during the festive period.

King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace in February, although it is not clear what type of cancer he is fighting.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...