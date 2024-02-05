King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

King Charles shared his diagnosis to prevent speculation and hoping to ‘assist public understanding for all those … affected by cancer’, said the palace. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

The king has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The diagnosis was made recently while Charles, 75, underwent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Buckingham Palace was not releasing any further details at this stage.

It is understood that the diagnosis is not of prostate cancer, as some might have incorrectly assumed in light of his separate diagnosis of benign prostate enlargement.

The king is understood to have returned to London from Sandringham on Monday morning to commence treatment as an outpatient.

The king was last seen in public at Sandringham on Sunday to attend a church service with the queen, which was the first time he had been seen since he was discharged from the London Clinic.

He smiled and waved to wellwishers as he walked to St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The announcement brought a stream of messages from wellwishers.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, reacted to the news by tweeting: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, wished the king “all the very best for his recovery”.

Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

The Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, told MPs: “I know the whole house will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with his majesty the king following the news announcement this evening.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with his majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news.”

Charles is postponing public-facing duties while undergoing treatment at the same time as the Princess of Wales also postpones her public engagements while recuperating from the abdominal surgery she underwent, also at the London Clinic.