King and Queen to make public appearance on Easter Sunday

Charles will attend a service at St George’s Chapel with Camilla (PA Media)

King Charles will attend church on Easter Sunday in his first major public appearance since he revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world.

The 75-year-old monarch, Queen Camilla and other senior royals will attend the annual service at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor.

A modified Easter Sunday schedule has reportedly been put together for the King, to maintain his health and not place him under too much strain.

Although he will be at church, he will skip the lunch scheduled afterwards, sources quoted by The Telegraph said.

But they added that his presence was still a “sign of things heading in the right direction”.

Charles announced he would be undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer nearly two months ago.

Since then, he has stepped back from public life while keeping up his duties as head of state, such as his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Both Charles and Kate are being treated for undisclosed cancers (PA Wire)

The royal turnout on Sunday is expected to be much smaller than usual as Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children will not be attending.

Kate is also undergoing cancer treatment, which she revealed in an emotional video message last Friday, after weeks of conspiracy theories circulating over her whereabouts.

On Thursday, Charles released a pre-recorded audio in his first address to the people since the news about Kate’s diagnosis broke.

It was broadcast to a congregation at Worcester Cathedral where the Royal Maundy Service was held in his absence.

Camilla stood in for her husband while multiple well-wishers asked her to pass on messages of support to the King.

Queen Camilla meets well-wishers after attending the Royal Maundy Service (via REUTERS)

Although Charles did not directly refer to the King and the Princess of Wales’ cancer treatment, he highlighted those who “extend the hand of friendship”.

He said: “The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service – to follow Christ’s example ‘not to be served but to serve’.

“That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.

“It is my special prayer today that Our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities.”

Charles went on: “In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organisations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.

“The 150 men and women who have been chosen today to receive the Maundy money from my wife are wonderful examples of such kindness; of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities.”