King Charles has 'got the moves'

King Charles showed he has "got the moves" during a Samoan dance lesson.

The 75-year-old royal, his wife Queen Camilla, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent assembled for a King's Commonwealth reception at St James' Palace on Wednesday (02.10.24), where among the guests was former rugby player Freddie Tuilagi - an honorary consul with the Samoan High Commission - who wanted to teach him a traditional dance ahead of the monarch's visit to the Pacific Island nation later this month.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Freddie, 53, held his hand out towards the king and asked him to dance, with Charles stopping to put down his drink then smiling broadly as he spread his arms and copied his teacher's fluttering hand gestures.

Freddie also handed the king a ceremonial fly swat, which was hung over his shoulder.

He said afterwards: “I told the king I’m going to dance for you, when you go to Samoa, this is how they will dance.”

And asked to critique Charles' performance, he replied: “Good, he’s got the moves.”.

Among the 375 guests at the reception were Jamaican-born singer Grace Jones, Australian 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Craig Revel Horwood, and his fellow panellist, South African Motse Mabuse.

Grace reflected on her "history" with the royal family.

She said: “I have met them a few times, ever since James Bond.

“I also did the hula hoop for the Queen at the Jubilee. So we have a history.

“Being Jamaican I believe that the Commonwealth has positives. It’s a very good thing that brings people together in a positive way.”

England rugby player Joe Cokanasiga offered the king a traditional greeting from his native Fiji, kneeling and clapping three times.

He later said: “I am originally from Fiji and it’s a sign of respect to the heads of state.

“I have been practicing that. He definitely knew I was from Fiji after I did it as he experienced it before.

“The Commonwealth is important and I wouldn’t have been here because my dad joined the army he moved here. It gives people a lot of opportunities.”

Others in attendance included representatives and supporters of The King's Trust International, the British Asian Trust, the Queen's Reading Room and the Wow Foundation, as well as Commonwealth High Commissioners.

Charles and Camilla are both heading to Samoa later this month for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).