King Charles Honors Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes For “Extraordinary Services To Creative Industry In UK”

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has been awarded one of the UK’s highest honors, receiving a CBE from King Charles.

The streamer’s co-CEO received his award – Commander of the British Empire – from British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce at the British Embassy in Washington, alongside fellow entertainment industry titan Shonda Rhimes, producer of Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Sarandos posted on Instagram his delight at receiving the award, describing the ceremony a ‘beautiful ceremony and an afternoon I will never forget.”

The UK Embassy also reported the event on social media, saying Sarandos was recognised for extraordinary services to creative industries. The Embassy praised his work: “Under his leadership, the platform has worked with more than 30,000 British cast and crew and currently has more than 100 productions active in the UK.”

Rhimes received her honorary for services to UK-US relations. The Embassy said: “Ms Rhimes has changed the face of TV storytelling, creating more roles for female actors, people from diverse cultures, and those with disabilities. As well as making some of the longest standing and record-breaking shows in history, she’s launched the career of many British actors and continues to make significant cultural and economic impact to the UK.”

In particular, they noted, “Bridgerton was not only one of the most watched Netflix shows of all time but was championed for its diverse casting and modern twist on regency-era storytelling.

“Alongside its cultural impact, the series also supported significant direct and indirect economic investment to the UK.”

Bridgerton, Rhimes adaptation of the Regency-period romance novels by Julia Quinn, debuted on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, with its spin-off prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story appearing in May 2023. Both shows have been enormous global hits for the platform.

