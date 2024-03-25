King Charles ‘hugely frustrated’ while recovering from cancer, his nephew says

After Queen Camilla offered an update on King Charles cancer recovery on Thursday, March 21, Charles’ nephew is sharing even more information.

While the queen said the king is “doing very well,” Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips said that while the King may be doing well, he is “frustrated.”

While sitting down with Sky News Australia, Peter said his uncle, King Charles, “is in good spirits.” However, the king is “ultimately…hugely frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do.”

“But he is very pragmatic,” he adds. “He understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself. But at the same time, he is always pushing his staff and everybody, his doctors and nurses, to be able to say, ‘Actually, can I do this and can I do that?’”

Peter continued, adding that the “overriding message” he’s trying to share “would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality and is probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”

Peter’s interview comes after Kate Middleton revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Neither King Charles nor Kate Middleton have shared the specific cancers they were diagnosed with.

Charles has said how proud he is of his daughter-in-law during this time, and Peter shared similar sentiments. He called Princess Catherine “remarkable,” adding that she and Prince William “make a fantastic team.”

He also applauded how well they have been able to balance their public life and the private life with their three kids.

While meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles said he’s been brought to tears over well-wishes he’s received.

“Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak told the king, according to the BBC. “It’s all done by mirrors,” Charles joked, before adding how much he appreciates all the well-wishes.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards, it’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”