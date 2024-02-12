King Charles III attends church for the first time since cancer diagnosis

Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church near the Norfolk royal residence where he has been recuperating following treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. He also waved to well-wishers and smiled while greeting the Reverend Canon Paul Williams, rector of Sandringham, ahead of the service. The appearance came a day after he spoke out for the first time since revealing his cancer, expressing thanks for the messages of support he has received. "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."