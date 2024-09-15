King Charles III and Prince William wish Prince Harry a happy birthday amid family rift

Despite his controversial rift with the royal family, Prince Harry is getting some well-wishes for his birthday.

The British royal, who turns 40 on Sunday, received birthday tributes from his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, on social media.

"🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” reads a post from Charles' official Instagram account.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, Princess Kate, also showed some birthday love to the Duke of Sussex by reposting King Charles' post.

"Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!" the couple wrote on X.

The birthday shoutouts come amid a period of strain for Prince Harry and the royal family, which stretches back to 2020 when Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, broke from tradition and stepped down from their roles as senior royals.

Since then, Prince Harry has pulled back the curtain on his complicated relationship with the House of Windsor through tell-all media appearances, including a Netflix documentary, his bombshell-filled 2023 memoir "Spare" and a series of candid TV interviews.

Prince Harry: British royal admits tabloid lawsuits are a 'central piece' in rift with family

Prince Harry's recent interactions with King Charles III, Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted standing side by side at the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

And while both royals attended the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, Harry sat a couple of rows behind Prince William during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. He was also notably absent from the royal family’s appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation.

More royals news: Princess Kate finishes chemotherapy, says she's 'doing what I can to stay cancer-free'

Earlier this year, Prince Harry visited King Charles III in London after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer in February. Harry told "Good Morning America" in a subsequent interview that he "jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

"I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane, go and see him, and spend any time with him – I'm grateful for that," Harry said at the time. "I've got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Contributing: Erin Jensen, Naledi Ushe and Jay Stahl, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: King Charles, Prince William share birthday tributes for Prince Harry