King Charles Lets Loose and Takes Part in Impromptu Dance Lesson: ‘He’s Got the Moves’

The King's dancing abilities received high marks after showing them off at an Oct. 2 reception at St. James’s Palace

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles reacts alongside Queen Camilla as former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi dances during a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, at St. James's Palace on Oct. 2, 2024 in London, England

King Charles got the opportunity to test out some dance moves ahead of his trip to Samoa later in October.

The King was joined by wife Queen Camilla, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent at a reception preceding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. Both King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, will visit Samoa for CHOGM, as well as undertake a visit to Australia while in Oceania.

On Oct. 2, the King and Queen held a reception at St. James’s Palace to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora — and at the event, King Charles was given a Samoan dancing lesson by former Samoan professional rugby player Freddie Tuilagi, who held out his hand and asked the King for a dance, according to the Telegraph.

Jeff Gilbert - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles reacts alongside Queen Camilla as former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi dances during a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, at St. James's Palace on Oct. 2, 2024 in London, England

“I told [the] King I’m going to dance for you — when you go to Samoa, this is how they will dance,” Tuilagi said after the performance. When asked for an assessment of the King’s dancing abilities, Tuilagi replied, “Good. He’s got the moves.”

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles speaks with former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi during a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, at St. James's Palace on Oct. 2, 2024 in London, England

Singer Grace Jones was at the reception as well, and said of the royals, “I have met them a few times, ever since James Bond,” she said, according to the Telegraph. “I also did the hula hoop for the Queen at the Jubilee. So we have a history.”

She added, “Being Jamaican, I believe that the Commonwealth has positives. It’s a very good thing that brings people together in a positive way.”

When the King took the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at age 96, he also became Head of the Commonwealth. The countries that comprise the Commonwealth across the globe represent one-third of the world’s population, including 1.5 billion people under the age of 30 — and its youth population holds what the King has described as “extraordinary potential” for the future, according to the palace.

Since 1969, King Charles has visited 46 of the 56 Commonwealth countries, most recently Kenya, where he went for a state visit in 2023. He has attended the CHOGM on six previous occasions — Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013, Malta in 2015, the U.K. in 2018 and Rwanda in 2022.

Jeff Gilbert - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles reacts alongside Queen Camilla as former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi dances during a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, at St. James's Palace on Oct. 2, 2024 in London, England

Queen Camilla has accompanied her husband for many of these visits, and she has visited 26 Commonwealth countries, the palace said.

On Sept. 10, Buckingham Palace shared more information about the King and Queen's upcoming tour, announcing that the royal couple will be traveling abroad from Friday, Oct. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 26. The visit is significant as it's the monarch's first tour to Commonwealth countries since he became King, and it also marks his first major international trip following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th — Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the palace said in a statement, verifying speculation that the King would indeed attend CHOGM, which kicks off in Samoa on Oct. 21.

"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth," it continued. "In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles, wearing his Irish Guards uniform, and Queen Camilla watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England

The King's visit is set to take place as he continues cancer treatment, it’s understood. The palace announced in February that the sovereign was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following his treatment for a benign enlarged prostate in January. A spokesman clarified he does not have prostate cancer.

After a three-month period of postponing public-facing duties, the King resumed forward-facing work on April 30 and has been busy ever since.

When his return to work was announced in late April, Buckingham Palace described the King's treatment as ongoing and shared a positive sentiment from his doctors.

"His Majesty’s treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said at the time.

Samir Hussein/WireImage King Charles shakes hands with a member of staff during their visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre on April 30, 2024 in London, England

King Charles and Queen Camilla would typically visit the Commonwealth country of New Zealand during a long-distance trip to Australia, but a stop there was ruled out due to medical advice. A spokesperson previously explained that "the King’s doctors have advised that such an extended program should be avoided at this time, to prioritize His Majesty’s continued recovery."

"In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only," the spokesperson said when the Australia and Samoa trip was announced in July.

Buckingham Palace added that the royals "send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding."



