King Charles Playfully Jabs at Rod Stewart and Rocker Plays Along

Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, were present as the King inserted the first items into his charity's anniversary time capsule

Rod Stewart and King Charles had a memorable interaction at The King's Foundation's 35th anniversary time capsule ceremony.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Stewart, 80, and his wife, Penny Lancaster, 53, who are the newest advocates for The King’s Foundation, were at the King’s Dumfries House in Scotland as he placed the first items into the time capsule.

One of the items was a pair of garden secateurs. Before putting the pruning shears in, Charles slightly jabbed them towards Stewart, and the musician pretended to flinch, causing both of them to laugh.

Stewart smiled from ear to ear as the monarch continued by putting a letter in the capsule, jokingly telling the crowd of fellow ambassadors, community representatives, students, and alumni, "I'll bury that at the bottom."

The King also included a local newspaper, photos, flowers from the Dumfries House garden, and marmalade in the capsule, per the U.K.’s PA Media.



According to the royal family's website, the King's Foundation will collect items throughout the year for the time capsule that "represent the achievements and legacy of The King’s Foundation."

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty King Charles at The King's Foundation's 35th anniversary time capsule ceremony

"The items will focus particularly on what inspired people to devote their time to protecting the built and natural world. Once collated, the time capsule will be buried on the Dumfries House estate and opened a hundred years from now," the website adds.

The charity's time capsule initiative aligns with its efforts to build sustainable communities by focusing on nature.

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty King Charles talks with King's Foundation ambassadors Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

Many of its practical education and training programs held at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, England, are designed to preserve heritage skills such as embroidery and woodturning, ensuring these traditional crafts endure for future generations.

Stewart has often supported the monarch's charitable initiatives, including the King's Trust. He and his wife join a star-studded roster of ambassadors, including David Beckham, who came on board last summer, and Sienna Miller, who was announced in December.



