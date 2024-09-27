King Charles praises Maggie Smith’s ‘warmth and wit’ in touching tribute to late film star

King Charles III has praised the late Dame Maggie Smith for her “warmth and wit” after the actor’s death at the age of 89.

The monarch shared his statement alongside a photograph of the pair speaking at the Pride Of Britain awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel in October 2016.

“My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” said Charles.

“As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”

The two-time Oscar winner’s death was announced by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens on Friday (September 27).

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they said.

King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) speaking to Maggie Smith at the Pride of Britain awards in 2016 (Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to Smith, writing on X: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

On Instagram, Whoopi Goldberg shared a throwback picture of herself alongside Smith in the hit 1992 comedy Sister Act.

She wrote: “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind’.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family... RIP.”

Rob Lowe, who appeared with Smith in the 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, described his late co-star as a “lion”.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”