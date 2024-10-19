King Charles and Queen Camilla to begin tour of Australia with Sunday church service

Andy Gregory
·3 min read
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Admiralty House in Sydney to begin their tour of Australia and Samoa (CPOIS Andrew Dakin/PA Wire)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Admiralty House in Sydney to begin their tour of Australia and Samoa (CPOIS Andrew Dakin/PA Wire)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s six-day tour of Australia will begin with a church service on Sunday, as part of their first visit to the Commonwealth nation since being crowned.

Sydney Opera House was lit up with a projection of images of the royal couple as they touched down on Friday evening for a tour intended to celebrate Australia’s people, culture and heritage

The 75-year-old King was appointed Australia’s admiral of the navy, field marshal of the army and marshal of the air force shortly after arriving in Sydney, in his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

An image of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla is projected onto Sydney Opera House (Reuters)
An image of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla is projected onto Sydney Opera House (Reuters)

With no official events scheduled for Saturday, the couple were seen by local media walking around Admiralty House, the historic building on the foreshore of Sydney harbour which serves as the official residence of Australia’s governor-general.

They will join members of St Thomas’ Anglican Church in north Sydney for a service officiated by the Archbishop of Sydney, the Most Reverend Kanishka Raffel.

Crowds have been told by the New South Wales government where to gather to see the royal couple after the service, and it is likely the King and Queen will meet some of the well-wishers.

Australia’s governor-general Sam Mostyn, the Australian Defence Force’s commander-in-chief, said the honorary military appointments awarded to Charles were an important symbol of connection, stability and strength.

Admiral David Johnston, chief of the defence force, said the King’s honorary ranks reflected Australia’s close relationship with reigning monarchs: “The sovereign serves as an example of service, and His Majesty’s appointments are symbolic of the royal family’s longstanding dedication and relationship with the nation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted at Sydney Airport by Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Reuters)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted at Sydney Airport by Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Reuters)

“Since the Australian Federation in 1901, Australia’s military forces have been custodians of great traditions connected to the Commonwealth, and 123 years later the Australian Defence Force is proud to continue this legacy.”

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) has announced the launch of a King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme intended to create opportunity and to tackle contemporary challenges, including climate change and inequality.

The programme has been developed in response to urgent economic, social and environmental development challenges affecting small island developing states, of which there are 25 in the Commonwealth, including the Pacific nations of Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The King said: “I am delighted to support this important new initiative. Throughout my life, I have believed in the power of education to improve lives and unite communities across the Commonwealth and beyond.

“There is so much we can learn from one another as we work together within the Commonwealth to tackle the major challenges of our age and, as these fellowships do in small island developing states, to address them where they are felt most acutely.

“It is my fervent hope that these new fellowships will play a significant role in furthering the free exchange of knowledge and advancing the spirit of mutual support that lies at the heart of our Commonwealth – today, tomorrow and towards a brighter future for all.”

The new programme will offer fellowships for mid-career professionals, undergraduate scholarships, and PhDs with activities taking place in-country, with an emphasis on local impact and retaining skills and talent in Sids regions.

The programme aims to strengthen climate resilience, build capacity in education, health and engineering, and develop resilient public services and the skills of those who support them.

Additional reporting by PA

Latest Stories

  • ‘Exhausted’ Trump Can’t Make It Through Interview in His Home

    Donald Trump didn’t even have to leave his building for an interview that streamed live on his friend and loyal supporter Dan Bongino’s video podcast Friday morning. But he still had trouble making it to the end of what may have been planned as a longer sit-down. After vamping for more than 30 minutes in Trump Tower as he waited for the ex-president to show up, Bongino began by boasting to the president about the “super, extra MAGA” crowd that tunes into his show. “We’re like the darkest MAGA of

  • Trump spills details about Barron’s dating life – and cracks joke about Melania’s nickname for son

    Former president was asked if 18-year-old son is ‘good with the ladies’ as he rings in first month at New York University

  • Bill Clinton, 78, Throws Age-Related Taunt At Donald Trump

    “I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump,” Clinton said before firing off his zinger.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    Conservative political analyst Reihan Salam’s defense of Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show led to a fiery exchange with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this point

  • Gretchen Carlson Skeptical After Bret Baier Says He Made 'Mistake' In Harris Interview

    Following backlash, Baier said the wrong clip of Trump was played during his interview with Kamala Harris.

  • Donald Trump ‘Exhausted and Refusing Interviews’: Report

    Former President Donald Trump is “exhausted and refusing interviews,” a campaign adviser reportedly told producers at the pop culture news site The Shade Report. For weeks, Trump had been in talks to do an interview with site, which hosted a sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris last week, Politico’s Playbook reported.But after the conversations didn’t seem to be going anywhere, a Trump adviser finally told producers the Republican presidential candidate was “exhausted and refusing intervie

  • 'Daily Show' Spots Exact Moment Trump Came Face-To-Face With 'His Biggest Fear'

    Desi Lydic rolls the footage of skeptical undecided voters confronting the former president.

  • Trump Has Michael Scott Moment As Obama Gag Falls Flat: ‘Nobody Got That One'

    "I thought it was actually very good until just now," the former president said of another joke that failed to land at the Al Smith charity dinner.

  • How Matt Drudge turned on Trump

    “American Psycho,” screamed the banner headline on the Drudge Report this week underneath a photo of former President Trump swaying back and forth listening to music at a town hall in Pennsylvania, an episode that was widely panned by his critics. Such mockery of the former president on the buzzy, conservative Drudge page would have…

  • Jimmy Kimmel Takes A Wild Guess At Just How Much Melania 'Hates' Donald Trump

    The late night host looked at new allegations against Donald Trump from Stormy Daniels.

  • Trump Demands On-Air That Fox News Censor ‘Negative Ads’

    Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he thinks the network shouldn’t allow any “negative ads” to run about him until after Election Day.The former president’s astonishingly candid call for the channel to refuse to broadcast messaging that could hurt his chances of returning to the White House came the day after he publicly called out Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Truth Social for giving airtime to left-leaning commentators. Sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch on Friday, Tru

  • More Jan. 6 Evidence That Trump Tried To Keep Hidden Is Out

    A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.

  • Trump fights back after Harris questions whether he is 'exhausted'

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump's energy level emerged as a flashpoint on Friday as the Republican nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris scrambled across battleground Michigan with Election Day looming.

  • Trump Blows a Gasket at Harris’ ‘Very Disrespectful’ Al Smith Dinner Video Message

    Donald Trump was deeply unhappy with Kamala Harris’ decision to send a video message to the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York on Thursday night instead of showing up in person as he did.The vice president sent a pre-recorded skit to the Catholic charity event—where presidential candidates traditionally mock themselves and each other—featuring Molly Shannon playing her Catholic schoolgirl character from Saturday Night Live, Mary Katherine Gallagher. Trump, meanwhile, used his

  • How Israel found and killed Yahya Sinwar - as drone footage shows Hamas leader's 'final moments'

    Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a gun battle by Israeli troops seemingly unaware they had caught one of the country's biggest foes. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the 7 October attack just over a year ago, had been "eliminated" in southern Gaza on Wednesday. The Israeli military also released drone footage which it said showed the final moments of the Hamas leader before he was killed.

  • Bob Woodward Nails Alarming Donald Trump Trait That Cost Him 2020 Election ‘Landslide’

    “I think that encapsulates a lot,” Stephen Colbert agreed with the famed journalist.

  • Trump expresses frustration about calls to deploy Haley

    Former President Trump expressed frustration Friday with repeated calls for him to deploy former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day, pointing to his strong GOP primary performance. “I’ll do what I have to do,” Trump said when asked on “Fox & Friends” if he would call Haley…

  • Bill Maher Says No October Surprise Will Hurt Donald Trump

    Comedian Bill Maher took a firm line during his show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, laying out his theory that Donald Trump couldn‘t be hurt by an October surprise. Why? Because the Republican nominee is “so awful” already that nothing could shock voters ahead of next month’s election.“Democrats need to stop thinking an October surprise is going to save us from a second Trump term,” Maher said.“We‘ve gotten so used to thinking that there’s always an October surprise coming that when it doe

  • Jim Gaffigan Brutally Roasts Trump—And Asks: Where’s Kamala?

    Comedian Jim Gaffigan spoke at the Al Smith charity dinner on Thursday and, as tradition dictates, he roasted both major candidates in the upcoming election. For Donald Trump, Gaffigan got some groans by bringing up Trump’s history of discriminating against Black tenants.“If Vice President Harris wins this election, not only would she be the first female president: a Black woman would occupy the White House, a former Trump residence.” He turned to Trump and added, “Obviously you wouldn’t be rent

  • 'The View' Hosts Celebrate Living 'Rent-Free' In Trump's Head After His Al Smith Dinner Jokes

    The all-female panel put up a united front after Donald Trump attacked their show at a gala Thursday.