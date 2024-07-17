King Charles and Queen Camilla Take Part in Historical State Opening of Parliament

Queen Camilla turned 77 today—and what better way to celebrate than by wearing her finest regalia for the State Opening of Parliament. The King opened UK Parliament for the second time in his reign today with Queen Camilla by his side. It was also his first time opening Parliament following a general election, with the country now being run by a new Labour government.

The King and Queen traveled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Household Cavalry, and arrived at the Sovereign’s Entrance to the U.K Parliament at 11:15 a.m.

Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

After putting on their Robes of State, and after the King had put on the majestic Imperial State Crown, they processed into the House of Lords where Charles sat on the Throne. He then read the King’s Speech - which is written entirely by Government and outlines the priorities for the coming session of Parliament. The politically-neutral monarch is expected to read it in a tone that does not give any suggestion of political allegiance.



The traditions of the State Opening of Parliament can be traced back for centuries, and the ceremony contains many quirks and conventions that belong to another era. One of those is a ceremonial searching of the cellars at Parliament for explosives by the Yeomen of the Guard, the King’s bodyguards, to commemorate Guy Fawkes’s 1605 gunpowder plot to blow up King James I. Another is the fact that a Member of the House of Commons - this year Labour MP Samantha Dixon - is “ceremonially held hostage” in Buckingham Palace while the King is away to ensure his safe return. “This tradition stems from the time of Charles I, who had a contentious relationship with Parliament and was eventually beheaded in 1649 at the conclusion of a civil war between the monarchy and Parliament,” U.K Parliament states.

WPA Pool - Getty Images

Perhaps the best-known tradition, however, is the one carried out by an official known as Black Rod - a senior officer in the House of Lords Responsible for maintaining order. Black Rod processes to the the House of Commons to summon MPs to the King’s Speech. But, in a ceremonial act designed to represent the House of Common’s independence from the Monarchy and the House of Lords, the door is slammed in their face. Today, Sarah Clarke in her role as Lady Usher of the Black Rod performed the tradition of then banging on the door three times with the rod before it was opened. MPs followed her to the House of Lords for the King’s Speech.

The first time King Charles took part in the State Opening of Parliament as Sovereign was in November 2023. However, he stood in for his mother at the event in May 2022 when he read the speech with the Imperial State Crown on a cushion next to him. In the latter years of her reign, Queen Elizabeth found the Imperial State Crown too heavy and wore the lighter Diamond Diadem instead—the crown that Camilla wore today. Due to the COVID pandemic, the State Opening was scaled back in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth wore a day dress and hat instead of robes and a crown.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH - Getty Images

The State Opening of Parliament typically takes place annually but there have been exceptions and there is no fixed date. Its timing is sometimes determined by the timing of general elections, as there is always a State Opening shortly after a general election. Timings of other State Openings are decided by the length of parliamentary sessions.



