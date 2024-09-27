King Charles and Queen Camilla Speak Out Following Maggie Smith's Death: 'A National Treasure'

The King praised Smith's "warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage"

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (Left) King Charles and Queen Camilla in Guernsey in July 2016; (Right) Dame Maggie Smith at the Chapel Royal Hampton Court Palace in London in June 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are remembering Dame Maggie Smith.

On Sept. 27, the King released a statement following the distinguished British actress' death at age 89.

"My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage," the King said in a statement.

The monarch signed the message "Charles R," using his regnal signature.

Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty Then-Prince Charles and Maggie Smith at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Oct. 31, 2016.

Related: Remembering Maggie Smith's Incredible Life and Career in Photos

The King, 75, made the statement on the same day that Smith's sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, shared the news of their mother's death via publicist Clair Dobbs.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September," the brothers said in part. "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

A celebrated actress and two-time Academy Award winner, Smith was well-known for her performances as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise as well as Violet Crawley in the Downton Abbey series, among other accolades.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Dame Maggie Smith at Chapel Royal Hampton Court Palace for a reception celebrating the centenary of the founding of the Companions of Honour on June 13, 2017 in London.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The beloved actress was named a Commander of the British Empire in 1969, a Dame Commander in 1990 and was recognized as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2014, The New York Times reported.

Smith crossed paths with several members of the royal family through the years, and King Charles' team shared his condolences with a photo of them meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards in London in 2016.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.