King Charles 'regularly visited Kate in hospital' as both royals received treatment

King Charles regularly visited the Princess of Wales to spend time with her while they were both undergoing treatment in the same London hospital, according to a royal source.

Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message released on Friday evening, in which she thanked the public for their support and well wishes and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

The Princess of Wales spent nearly two weeks at private hospital The London Clinic in January, where she underwent major abdominal surgery for a condition that was initially not thought to be cancer-related.

It was only later discovered that she had cancer, Kate explained in her video on Friday.

King Charles also spent several nights in the hospital at the same time as his daughter-in-law, as he was treated for a benign enlarged prostate. He too was later diagnosed with a form of cancer, for which he is also now undergoing treatment.

A source close to the King has told The Times the monarch regularly “toddl[ed] down the corridor” to visit his daughter-in-law while they both received treatment.

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess,” the source told the newspaper. “She has a great love and respect for him and his position.

“When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

Buckingham Palace has said Charles is “so proud” of Kate for her courage in speaking out about receiving cancer treatment, and that he remains in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”.

The King, 75, and the Queen have offered their love and support to Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the family try to come to terms with the news of her condition.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have also reached out to Kate and William following the news.On Saturday evening, Kensington Palace released a statement saying the Prince and Princess of Wales were “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following Kate’s cancer announcement.

Kate’s form of cancer has not been disclosed, but the future queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Her announcement on Friday has been met with a global outpouring of support, including from King Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, political figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden, and members of the public.

Prior to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Kensington Palace said she would not be returning until public-facing duties until Easter.

It is not known how long Kate will be receiving treatment but it is understood she may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice, although this will not indicate a return to full-time duties.

William will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties, as he has done since her operation.

The prince is due to return to public duties after his children return to school following the Easter holiday.

He and Kate will not be at the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, though King Charles is hoping to attend along with the Queen if his health allows.

It is not likely to be a large family gathering or service, according to The Telegraph, as Charles has paused public-facing royal duties.