King Charles to undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate with meetings to be postponed

King Charles (via REUTERS)

The King will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

The news on Wednesday afternoon comes less than two hours after it was announced the Princess of Wales was in hospital recovering from successful abdominal surgery.

More to follow.