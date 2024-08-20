King Charles visits victims of stabbing at Southport Taylor Swift-themed dance class

London - King Charles III is visiting Southport in northern England to pay tribute to the victims and families of those who witnessed a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last month.

Charles met some of the surviving children who were present when the class was attacked and their families on Tuesday. He met with and thanked representatives from local emergency services and community groups.

Three children — ages 6, 7 and 9 — died in the July 29 attack. Two adults and eight children were also stabbed and released by the hospital days after, according to Merseyside police.

King Charles III views tributes outside Southport Town Hall, during his visit to meet with members of the local community, following the July 29 attack at a children's dance class on Aug. 20, 2024 in Southport, England.

King Charles III reacts as he views tributes outside Southport Town Hall, during his visit to meet with members of the local community, following the July 29 attack at a children's dance class, in Southport, northwest England, on Aug. 20, 2024.

BBC and The Telegraph reported that the stabbing took place at The Hart Space venue. A sold-out Swift-themed party – hosted by Enlighten Kids Yoga, a club meant for children 2 to 6 years old.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police officials said they are not naming the boy because he is under 18 years old.

Police warned of misinformation regarding the arrest at the time: "A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport. This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing."

Taylor Swift and her mom meet Southport stabbing victims backstage at Eras Tour

A friendship bracelet reading "Cruel Summer" is pictured amongst tributes to murdered Alice Da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe are pictured outside the Town Hall in Southport, northwest England, on Aug. 20, 2024.

The attack sparked nights of riots and racist attacks targeting Muslims and migrants in the United Kingdom after online misinformation wrongly said it had been committed by an Islamist migrant.

Charles has praised the community spirit, compassion and resilience that countered aggression and criminality from the rioters, and said he hoped mutual respect and understanding would continue to unite the nation.

On Monday, some of the families were invited backstage at the Eras Tour to meet the singer.

One of the moms, Sami Foster, shared a montage of photos to Swift's 1989 World Tour version of "Enchanted." The mom captioned her TikTok, "You drew stars around my scars 💫 …. The biggest thank you to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗"

