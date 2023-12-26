King’s Christmas message focuses on compassion, environment
King Charles’s second Christmas message was centred on themes of compassion, service and protecting the environment — part of his goal of being seen as a more modern monarch.
The King has used his second Christmas message to praise people's "growing awareness of how we must protect our Earth".
Annabel Elliot makes the comments during a BBC documentary about the King to be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50pm on BBC One.
Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot and close friend, Lady Lansdowne, appear in a new documentary about the King and Queen's coronation
In a royal first, King Charles has made some changes to his Christmas décor at Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a different look to Princess Kate, Duchess Sarah and Queen Camilla for the Sandringham church service
Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence proudly wore Highgrove Heritage scarves gifted by King Charles to the Sandringham Church service on Christmas Day – as did the Chattos and Lady Louise Windsor
Spare a thought for the Royal family this Christmas morning. While the rest of us are testing the limits of our elasticated waistbands and diving into the Quality Street tin at breakfast, they’re donning their best for the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk – a much higher stakes activity when the world’s press and around 1000 well-wishers are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of them.
