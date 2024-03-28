King City celebrates state title after postponing following mass shooting

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — The 24-team lineup for the European Championship is complete after Poland, Ukraine and Georgia became the final teams to qualify for the tournament in Germany. Here's a look at the how the favorites, title outsiders and underdogs stack up with less than 80 days to go until the opening game: ___ THE FAVORITES France will likely go into the tournament as the favorite, given its status as the leading European team in the FIFA ranking — at No. 2 — and having been the champion or runner