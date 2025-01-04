King deeply saddened by death of Briton in New Orleans attack - as reports say victim is stepson of ex-royal nanny

The King is deeply saddened by the death of a British man who was killed in the attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day - amid reports he was the stepson of an ex-royal nanny.

Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, west London, was killed in the attack, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Sky News understands the King was made aware of Mr Pettifer's death through official channels, was deeply saddened, and has been in touch with the family to share personal condolences.

His family said they were "devastated" by his death.

"He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," the family said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack. We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."

New Orleans' coroner said the preliminary cause of death for Mr Pettifer was blunt force injuries.

Dozens of people were injured when 42-year-old army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar's rented truck rammed into people in New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the attack was "premeditated" and an "evil" act of terrorism, and added Jabbar was "100% inspired by ISIS", also known as Islamic State.

Read more:

What we know about suspect

British man, aspiring nurse and Princeton University football player among victims

Did New Orleans authorities fail the victims of the New Year terror attack?

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.