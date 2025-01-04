King deeply saddened over Briton killed in New Orleans attack, palace sources say

King Charles is deeply saddened by the death of a British man who was killed in the vehicle attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, palace sources say.

Edward Pettifer, 31, who was among 14 people killed in the attack, is believed to be the stepson of Alexandra Pettifer, known as Tiggy, who cared for Prince William and Prince Harry when they were children.

The King has been in touch with Mr Pettifer's family to share his personal condolences, palace sources told the BBC.

In a tribute, Mr Pettifer's family described him as a "wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many".

The 1 January attack saw a 42-year-old US Army veteran drive a pick-up truck into crowds along New Orleans's famous Bourbon Street before being shot dead by police.

The New Orleans coroner gave Mr Pettifer's preliminary cause of death as "blunt force injuries", PA reports.

The Prince of Wales has been made aware of Mr Pettifer's death, Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry will not be commenting publicly on the news.

The suspect, named as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, is believed to have acted alone in a "premeditated and evil act", the FBI said.

It added that a flag of the Islamic State group was found inside the vehicle.

Two improvised explosive devices were also found nearby, according to police.

At least 39 people were also injured during the attack, which took place in the city's French Quarter - a bustling nightspot popular with locals and tourists - at around 03:15 (09:15 GMT) on Wednesday.

Some of the injured have been discharged from hospital - but more than a dozen remain, with some being treated in the ICU.

Mr Pettifer, of Chelsea, London, was named by the Metropolitan Police as among the victims on Saturday morning.