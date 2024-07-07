King hosts West Indies cricket team ahead of Lord’s Test match

The King has hosted the West Indies cricket team ahead of its first Test match against England at Lord’s. King Charles expressed his care and concern for those affected by Hurricane Beryl as he met the squad at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. It is understood the King has asked to be kept informed about the situation of those affected by Hurricane Beryl, and will likely make further calls with leaders in the coming days. The UK has announced a new support package up to £500,000 for Caribbean countries affected by the destruction of the hurricane, which was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.