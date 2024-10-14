King joins prime minister at reception for UK’s international investment summit

Helen William, PA
·3 min read

The King joined some of the world’s top chief executives, industry leaders and funders, plus some of Britain’s famous scientific and creative talents, at a reception that capped off the Government’s first major summit to woo investors.

Up to 300 guests attended the exclusive reception at St Paul’s Cathedral on Monday where Charles shook hands and spoke to a wide group of notable figureheads.

Charles speaking with two people
King Charles talking to guests during a reception for international business leaders (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the World Wide Web, along with his wife Rosemary, astronaut Tim Peake, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, artist and designer Yinka Ilori and Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth, who reflected the UK’s scientific, creative and cultural strengths, also spent time with Charles.

Sir Elton John was also in attendance and performed at the reception.

During his 45-minute appearance, Charles also spoke to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Saudi businessman who is governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and chairman of Newcastle United.

He also spoke to executives from the Qatar Investment Authority; the Alphabet technology company; Iberdrola, the Spanish multinational electric utility firm; plus investment organisations including BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management and Macquarie Group Limited.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who had taken part in earlier events at the International Investment Summit, also attended the reception.

International Investment Summit sponsors and supporters including executives from HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, Octopus Energy, M&G, TSL and ALR also met Charles.

King Charles and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves
King Charles and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Lucy North/PA)

Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, and Patrick Grant of The Great British Sewing Bee were also seen at the reception, which included guests from sectors such as technology, energy and the performing arts.

The King was greeted at the event by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and several members of the Cabinet, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, were also in attendance.

Earlier, Sir Keir had told the summit, at the Guildhall in the City of London, that boosting economic growth would help tackle the rise of populism by repairing public services and putting cash in people’s pockets as efforts to woo global investors netted deals worth £63 billion.

The Prime Minister rolled out the red carpet for chief executives, promising to rip up regulations to get projects off the ground if they put funding into the UK.

“We live in an age where political fires rage across the world. Conflict, insecurity, a populist mood that rails against the open values so many of us hold dear,” he said.

International Investment Summit
Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer rolled out the red carpet for chief executives at the summit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But at the same time, it was “an age of great possibility” with a “huge revolution in digital technology, in clean energy, medicine, life sciences, each with a competitive potential to fundamentally change the way we live and the way that we work”.

“Each with the possibility to transform the lives of working people for the better,” he said.

That meant economic growth was “vital if we’re to steer our way through a great period of insecurity and change and on to calmer water”.

Latest Stories

  • Opinion - A Russian economic meltdown is coming next year

    As the Russian economy tanks, immiseration and social discontent grow, and money dries up, Putin won’t have the resources to fuel his war machine.

  • Economists predict inflation dipped below two per cent in September

    Economists expect inflation continued its downward trend last month, giving the Bank of Canada the all-clear to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate.

  • Saudi Arabia has a big plan for oil that could hammer Russia’s war machine, economists warn

    Saudi Arabia's plans to ramp up oil production could hit price levels critical for fueling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU 'wants level playing field', but still negotiating with China on car tariffs

    The European Union wants a level playing field with China on car tariffs and is negotiating with Beijing on mechanisms such as price commitments or investments in Europe as a solution, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, she said negotiations with China would continue even if the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles entered into force.

  • Europe Is Almost Out of Time to Defend Its Place in a Brutal World

    (Bloomberg) -- The European project is approaching a tipping point. A combination of political paralysis, external threats and economic malaise is threatening to end the European Union’s ambitions to become a global force in its own right — pushing member states toward defending their own interests instead.After decades of warnings and sub-par growth, the region’s leaders are suddenly confronting a barrage of evidence that decline is becoming unstoppable. France’s europhile president has surrend

  • Chinese Stocks Climb as Traders See Hope in Beijing’s Promises

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks overcame a bout of early volatility to post their biggest gain in a week on Monday, suggesting that investors are hopeful the government will deliver on its promise of more fiscal support. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationThe Cablebus Transformed Commut

  • Trump’s Ideas Worse On Inflation, Manufacturing And The Deficit: Economists

    The Wall Street Journal’s periodic survey showed widespread skepticism about the former president’s tariff proposals.

  • EU targets 14 Iranian individuals and entities for providing missiles to Russia

    Three Iranian airlines and a top diplomat are among those targeted by the latest round of sanctions. The EU Commission chief stressed, however, that "more is needed".View on euronews

  • S&P Global says countries likely to default more often in coming decade

    Countries are likely to default more frequently on their foreign currency debt in the coming decade than they did in the past due to higher debt and an increase in borrowing costs, agency S&P Global Ratings warned in a report on Monday. Sovereigns' credit ratings overall have also weakened globally in the past decade. The report's findings are a stark warning as the world exits a punishing round of sovereign debt defaults - even as wealthy creditor nations said earlier this year that the risk of debt crisis that has weighed on the world was beginning to recede.

  • Hungary seeks housing boost from pensions ahead of 2026 election

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's economy ministry proposed on Monday that savings in private pension accounts can be used tax-free for housing purposes as a one-off measure next year as part of wider efforts to boost the economy ahead of a 2026 parliamentary election. In power since 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has struggled to revive Hungary's economy after last year's downturn following a surge in inflation to more than 25% in the first quarter of 2023, the highest level in the European Union. Hungary's budget deficit has also averaged nearly 7% of gross domestic product since the COVID-19 pandemic, above EU average levels, limiting the scope for the kind of largesse that helped Orban get re-elected in 2022.

  • Opinion - Harris must personalize her economic message

    Harris cannot rely on facts, statistics or detailed policy pronouncements.

  • China’s exports slow sharply in September, adding to worries over the economy

    HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports slowed sharply in September as global demand weakened, adding to worries over how to recharge growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Brazil Analysts Lift Interest Rate Forecasts as Economy Powers On

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil analysts raised their key rate forecasts for next year as the nation’s president reignites fears of even looser fiscal policy ahead and the next central bank chief highlights strong economic growth.Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationThe Cablebus Transformed Commu

  • ECB Is Set to Deepen Global Easing With Rate Cut It Didn’t Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably advance the global push for monetary easing in the coming week with an interest-rate cut that policymakers had all but ruled out just a month ago.Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationChicago Marathon to

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t

  • Kanye West ‘told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother’

    Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.

  • Trump Campaign Is Not Impressed With Kamala Harris’ Latest Dig at Donald

    The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.” Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.“It mak

  • Mike Bullard, comedian and former late-night TV host, dead at 67

    TORONTO — Canadian standup comedian and broadcaster Mike Bullard has died, his family confirmed Sunday.

  • Viewers cringe over 'embarrassingly bad' moment on hit live show - but did you watch?

    Fans took to social media to complain about the moment - with one person even apologising on behalf of the show

  • Armed ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Arrested Outside Trump Rally Has Bizarre Explanation for Why He Was There

    The armed sovereign citizen who was arrested Saturday outside a Trump rally in Coachella, California offered a bizarre reason for what he was doing there.Vem Miller—who local officials initially implied was “probably” trying to assassinate former president Donald Trump—claimed that he is actually “very close” with the Republican nominee’s family.“I've talked to Don Jr., I've talked to Eric Trump,” he said, in a video posted to conservative-friendly streaming site Rumble. “I know a lot of people