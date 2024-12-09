King of the jungle Danny Jones: I’m A Celebrity was ‘most rewarding experience’

McFly star Danny Jones has said I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was the “most overwhelming, amazing, rewarding experience” he feels he will ever have in his life.

The singer and guitarist, 38, was crowned the king of the jungle on Sunday, with TV personality Coleen Rooney coming second and Rev Richard Coles third.

During his time in the jungle, the musician completed trials with creepy crawlies and opened up about personal issues including how his father does not speak to him.

Take a bow! Rockstar Danny Jones is leaving Australia as King of the Jungle 2024 🎸 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OpUmeR6KjT — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2024

Appearing via video call on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday, he said: “Jungle time is crazy. It goes so slow but friendships seem to blossom really quickly.

“And you do have time to talk and there’s no distractions like phones and other things. So all we had was a campfire, a lovely stream, some jungle to chill in and the trials to do so you get to know everybody really well.

“But I think what made it for me was the campmates, the campmates were incredible. They had questions and they listened and we chatted, and we got to know each other so well.

“It was the most overwhelming, amazing, rewarding experience I think I’ll ever have in my life.”

It marks Jones’s third win this year after he came first on the latest series of The Masked Singer and his artist on ITV’s The Voice, Ava, whom he coached alongside his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher, won the show in October.

Jones described it as a “crazy year”, admitting that he had planned to take six months off to move house ahead of his tour next year, but that he could not turn down I’m A Celebrity… when the opportunity presented itself.

The musician said he did not expect to show his vulnerable side on the show and that he leaned on former Irish boxing champion Barry McGuigan for advice, describing him as his “jungle dad”.

“I just thought I’d go on there and have a bit of a laugh, which I did. I did chase the fun, I had a great time,” he said.

“But I showed a side that only my nearest and dearest see, really. So I’ve been myself and shown everything, and I feel really thankful that everybody was bothered to vote for me.

“Honestly, I feel on top of the world being king of the jungle.”

The singer also revealed he feels “overwhelmed” by the support from the public and is “forever thankful” they voted for him being himself rather than as part of the band as he is usually known.