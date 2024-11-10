King lays wreath at Cenotaph as nation falls silent in remembrance

The nation’s war dead have been commemorated by the King as the country fell silent in remembrance of the servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War, and other floral tributes followed from members of the royal family, Sir Keir Starmer, other political leaders and foreign diplomats.

The solemn ceremony was held after a two-minute silence was observed in the heart of Whitehall and at war memorials in villages, towns and cities across the country.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh on a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Watching from a Government building balcony overlooking the Cenotaph was the Princess of Wales, making a rare public appearance this weekend to attend events marking Armistice Day.

Kate joined Charles and the Prince of Wales at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening but missing from the events was the Queen, who is recovering from a chest infection.

Among the crowds lining barriers on Whitehall were military veterans proudly wearing their medals, while others waited nearby to take part in the Royal British Legion march past the memorial.

The royal family and political leaders attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph (James Manning/PA)

A volley from a gun fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from nearby Horse Guards Parade rang out to signal the start of the two minutes of silent reflection, punctuated by the sound of London traffic, and another booming blast marked its end.

The King laid his wreath on behalf of the nation, after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post. Charles was followed in doing so by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, with the Queen’s equerry Major Ollie Plunket laying her wreath.

Charles wore military dress, as did the other royals, and after laying his wreath he saluted in his greatcoat worn over his uniform of an Admiral of the fleet, with a sword by his side.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined other members of the royal family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

His wreath closely resembled a floral tribute produced for his grandfather King George VI – 41 open-style poppy petals made from bonded fabric mounted on black leaves, traditional for a sovereign’s wreath and featuring a tied ribbon in the colours of the King’s racing silk – scarlet, purple and gold.

Prime Minister Sir Keir stepped forward to pay tribute to the fallen on behalf of the Government with his floral tribute, as did the Conservative Party’s new leader Kemi Badenoch, other party leaders, senior members of the Cabinet, military chiefs of staff and high commissioners.

Standing close to the Cenotaph were an unprecedented eight former prime ministers: Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Lord Cameron, Baroness May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Watching from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office building were Kate standing with the Duchess of Edinburgh, in a neighbouring balcony was Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence with the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester stood together in another.