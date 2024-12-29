King and PM honour former US president Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100

Christopher McKeon, PA Political Correspondent
·4 min read

The King and the Prime Minister have paid tribute to Jimmy Carter following the former US president’s death on Sunday aged 100.

In a message to the American people, the King expressed “great sadness” at the news of Mr Carter’s death, describing him as “a committed public servant” who “devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights”.

He added: “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”

Mr Carter, a former peanut farmer, served one term in the White House between 1977 and 1981 and spent his post-presidency years as a global humanitarian, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

File photo dated 07/05/77 of (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, US President Jimmy Carter and Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London
Jimmy Carter made a state visit to the UK in 1977 and received a private congratulatory message from the King on his 100th birthday. (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Carter had “lived his values in the service of others to the very end” through “decades of selfless public service”.

Praising a “lifelong dedication to peace” that saw him win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, Sir Keir added: “Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad.”

Tributes to Mr Carter followed the announcement of his death by his family on Sunday, more than a year after he decided to enter hospice care.

His son, Chip Carter, said: “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

US President Joe Biden, one of the first elected politicians to endorse Mr Carter’s bid for the presidency in 1976, said the world had “lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian”.

He said: “Over six decades, we had the honour of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us.”

Other UK politicians also paid tribute to Mr Carter. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he was “an inspiration” who “led a truly remarkable life dedicated to public service with a genuine care for people”.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney described the former president as “a good, decent, honest man who strove for peace in all that he did”, while Welsh First Minister said he was “a remarkable man” and “a humanitarian and scholar”.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said Mr Carter’s “life was a testament to public service”.

He added: “I always had the greatest respect for him, his spirit and his dedication. He fundamentally cared and consistently toiled to help those in need.”

Mr Carter is expected to receive a state funeral featuring public observances in Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington DC before being buried in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

President Jimmy Carter prepares to make a national television address from the Oval Office at the White House, April 25, 1980, in Washington, on the failed mission to rescue the Iran hostages.
Jimmy Carter’s presidency was characterised by troubles at home and abroad, including the 444-day hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran, but was also marked by the conclusion of the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. (AP)

A moderate democrat born in Plains in October 1924, Mr Carter’s political career took him from the Georgia state senate to the state governorship and, finally, the White House, where he took office as 39th president in the wake of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.

His presidency saw economic disruption amid volatile oil prices, along with social tensions at home and challenges abroad including the Iranian revolution that sparked a 444-day hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran.

But he also brokered the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, which led to a peace treaty between the two countries in 1979.

After his defeat in the 1980 presidential election, he worked more than four decades leading The Carter Centre, which he and his late wife Rosalynn co-founded in 1982 to “wage peace, fight disease, and build hope”.

Under his leadership, the Carter Center virtually eliminated Guinea Worm disease, which has gone from affecting 3.5 million people in Africa and Asia in 1986 to just 14 in 2023.

Mrs Carter, who died last year aged 96, had played a more active role in her husband’s presidency than previous first ladies, with Mr Carter saying she had been “my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished”.

Earlier this year, on his 100th birthday, Mr Carter received a private congratulatory message from the King, expressing admiration for his life of public service

    After over a century of service, the City of Port Moody says it will defund its local volunteer firefighters association. The city's 2025 provisional budget does not include funding for the Port Moody Volunteer Firefighters Association, which is managed by Port Moody Fire Rescue. Tyson Nicholas, who has been with the Port Moody Volunteer Firefighters Association for 21 years, said the group, which has been in place since the city was incorporated in 1913, learned it was being disbanded last week