King and Queen attend Service of Dedication for the OBE

The Daily Beast

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NetflixKim Kardashian had a particularly rough go of it during Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady earlier this month, and reached out to comedian Nikki Glaser, to laud her ability to withstand the “abuse.”Glaser was a guest on the most recent episode of the ‘Here To Help’ podcast hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds, where she gave a play-by-play of her set, and revealed that she’d just received a DM about it from the reality TV star.“She said, ‘You killed it on