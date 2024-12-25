King and Queen walk to church at Sandringham after ‘brutal’ year

The King attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service, after a “brutal” year in which he and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, were both diagnosed with cancer. Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church, past a crowd of well-wishers. They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.