King and Queen's Christmas card revealed

The King and Queen's Christmas card has been revealed, showing the monarch and his wife smiling in the Buckingham Palace garden.

In the picture, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington in April, Charles wears a grey suit and blue tie.

Camilla is in a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and also wears private jewellery.

It is the couple's third Christmas card since Charles became King.

Its message reads: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The card features a less formal image than the one last year.

It showed the royal couple in the Throne Room at the Palace following the coronation.

The picture, by Hugo Burnand, showed Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown, coronation tunic and the robe of estate, with Camilla wearing Queen Mary's Crown.

Senior members of the Royal Family regularly send festive cards to friends, family and colleagues.